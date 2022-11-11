Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDIT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 67.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,230,000 after buying an additional 2,205,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 675,300 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $6,406,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 602.2% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 339,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 291,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

EDIT stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

