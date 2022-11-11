Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eiffage Stock Up 4.0 %

Eiffage stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. Eiffage has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eiffage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

