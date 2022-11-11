Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$21.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.22.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE EFN opened at C$17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$18.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26.

Insider Transactions at Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$288.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Further Reading

