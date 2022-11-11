Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 357,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $8.75 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

