eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.08. eMagin shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 371,260 shares traded.
eMagin Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $72.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.62.
eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eMagin
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMAN. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in eMagin by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in eMagin in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.
eMagin Company Profile
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
Featured Stories
