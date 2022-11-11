eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.08. eMagin shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 371,260 shares traded.

eMagin Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $72.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.62.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eMagin

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 32,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $25,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,058,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,436.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 56,701 shares of company stock worth $51,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMAN. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in eMagin by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in eMagin in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Featured Stories

