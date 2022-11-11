Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enbridge Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.