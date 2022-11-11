Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 31.45.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at 21.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 17.42 and a one year high of 35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.24 by 0.08. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of 1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total value of 746,692.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 1,168,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,388.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,293. 84.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 72.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,042,000 after buying an additional 2,734,126 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,852.0% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,156,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,872 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 603,646 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,004,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

