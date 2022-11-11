Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.86

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.86 and traded as high as C$27.18. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$26.98, with a volume of 697,305 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1,280.25.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The company has a market cap of C$6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47.
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.
