Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE EXK opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.53 million, a PE ratio of -352.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 493,368 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

