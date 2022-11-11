Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

EDR has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.25.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

EDR opened at C$4.70 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of C$892.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.40.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$39.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

