Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energizer Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Energizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Energizer by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Energizer by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,349 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02. Energizer has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $41.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading

