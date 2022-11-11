Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 139.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 475.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 154.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

