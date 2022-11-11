Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.50

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.50 and traded as low as $22.63. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 5,061 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EGHSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enghouse Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Trading Up 5.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.