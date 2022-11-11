Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,655 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6,837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 205,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 202,522 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 126.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period.

RHS stock opened at $168.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $153.20 and a twelve month high of $182.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

