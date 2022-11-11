Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 787 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Balchem by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Balchem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Balchem by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $141.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.70. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.64. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Balchem Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

