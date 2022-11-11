Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,686 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 438.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 59,687 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 103,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Up 4.7 %

DWX stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $39.93.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.