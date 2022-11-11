Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 125,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 44,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $25.12 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85.

