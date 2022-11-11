Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,493,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 281,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,807,000 after purchasing an additional 371,973 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BC opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

