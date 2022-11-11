Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($23.00) to €17.10 ($17.10) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($37.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.87.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $35.04.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

