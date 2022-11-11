Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264,003 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $265.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.