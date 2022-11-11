Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDP stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.70. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $100.78.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.