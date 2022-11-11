Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,311 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 374.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

