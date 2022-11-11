Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Yum China by 10,461.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after buying an additional 955,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,115,000 after acquiring an additional 922,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 592,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Yum China by 49.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,624,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,492,000 after acquiring an additional 536,447 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Yum China news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $55.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

