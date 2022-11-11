Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.12 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,452 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25.

