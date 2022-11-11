Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.15 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Crown stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Crown’s payout ratio is -32.35%.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

