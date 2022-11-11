Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 551.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NUMG opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

