Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,470,000 after buying an additional 661,588 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after buying an additional 642,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after buying an additional 575,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Toro Price Performance

Toro stock opened at $112.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.31.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

