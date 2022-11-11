Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.31 Million Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 7.0 %

NYSE:NXRT opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

