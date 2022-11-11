Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,801 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.64.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

CHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

