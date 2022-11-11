Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in IAA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,771,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,678,000 after buying an additional 351,073 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in IAA by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,641,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,179,000 after purchasing an additional 502,467 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,869,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,805 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP boosted its holdings in IAA by 889.8% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,710,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,546 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,467,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAA. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

IAA Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of IAA stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $55.01.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 80.62% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

