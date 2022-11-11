Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.41 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 914.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $46,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $73.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.44%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

