Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.51 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 295,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 46.6% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Up 8.3 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.