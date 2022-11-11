Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,001 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 57.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Stock Up 14.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ SABR opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SABR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.