Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 1,704.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 29.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 9.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $111.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

