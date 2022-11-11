Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. Bank of America began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

