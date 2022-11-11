Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 142.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,393,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 819,597 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.72 on Friday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aegon will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aegon from €4.70 ($4.70) to €5.00 ($5.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.40 ($5.40) to €5.30 ($5.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aegon from €5.90 ($5.90) to €5.70 ($5.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

