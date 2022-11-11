Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 11.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 276.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth about $17,545,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 43.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AerCap by 230.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AER. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

