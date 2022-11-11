Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 752.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 4.7 %

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $35.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70.

