Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,389 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Beverage by 33.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 36.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in National Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). National Beverage had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $318.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

