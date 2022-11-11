Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,293 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 3.8 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

