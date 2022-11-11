Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 52,575 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,575 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 34,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

AIMC opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.29. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $62.25.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 144.01%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

