Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,145 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 94,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 73,504 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIV stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $21.84.

