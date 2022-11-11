Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Newell Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Newell Brands by 16.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,765,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,257,000 after acquiring an additional 143,844 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

