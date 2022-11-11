Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $209,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,497,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.