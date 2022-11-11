Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,223 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

nVent Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.