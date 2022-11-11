Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 136,252 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,798 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 136,252 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2,507.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

Tapestry Price Performance

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $32.54 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.