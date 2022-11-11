Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,352 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,992.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

