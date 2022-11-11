Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 240,799 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 304.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

HTRB opened at $32.53 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07.

