Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,964 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.25.

Hubbell Trading Up 6.1 %

Hubbell stock opened at $254.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $250.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.