Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,857 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in News by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in News by 43.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at News

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

News Company Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

